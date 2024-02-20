HC dismayed over power, heating system failure in court

Srinagar: Amid severe wintry conditions, power and heating system failure in the Srinagar wing of High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Monday triggered strong reaction by the court for “pathetic and unbelievable condition.”

“During Court hours, the High Court has suffered a complete power failure. The generator is also not working. There are no lights. The air heating unit (AHU) is also not functional,” a Division Bench of Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi observed during hearing of a case.

“It is pathetic and unbelievable that this is the condition of Srinagar Wing of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh,” the court said.

The court observed that the power failure took place at about 09:45 a.m. and was still not restored until about 11.28 a.m. when the court passed the order.

“The matter has gone from bad to worse. There is a permanent solution that is required,” the court said as per an order, adding, “This Court requests the Chief Secretary of the Union Territory to pass necessary orders to solve this problem forthwith.”

“The solution may vary from having a separate power line to the High Court which does not experience any downtime and also supported by generators of such capacity which can power the entire High Court and also the air heating unit without interruption in the event of the dedicated power supply to the High Court fails,” the court said.

It has listed the matter again on February 21 “at the top of the list for further orders.” (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print