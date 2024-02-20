Lt Gen Dwivedi assumes charge as Vice Chief of Army Staff

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, who has vast operational experience along the frontiers with China and Pakistan, on Monday assumed charge as Vice Chief of the Army Staff, succeeding Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar.

Lt Gen Dwivedi is the front-runner to become the Army Chief when incumbent General Manoj Pande retires on May 31.

Prior to taking over as Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Lt Gen Dwivedi was serving as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command from 2022-2024 in an “extremely challenging operational environment”, the Army said in a statement.

Meanwhile Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar assumed charge as the general officer commanding-in-chief of the Udhampur-based Northern Command of the Army on Monday.

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army posted on X, “Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar assumed the charge of Dhruva Command and paid homage to the bravehearts at Dhruva War Memorial.”

“On assuming command, the Army Commander exhorted all ranks to remain focused on operational preparedness and continue working with utmost zeal and enthusiasm.”

Lt Gen Dwivedi headed the Northern Command for more than two years after taking over its charge on February 1, 2022. He laid a wreath to honour the supreme sacrifice of the bravehearts at the Dhruva War Memorial in Udhampur on relinquishing the command on Sunday.

