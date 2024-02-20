Downpour in plains, more snow in higher reaches

Precipitation Likely To Continue Till Afternoon Of Feb 21: MeT

Srinagar: Srinagar and other plains witnessed downpour while higher reaches including Gulmarg received snowfall on Monday.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar received 12.4mm of rain in 24 hours till 0830 hours and recorded a low of 2.0°C against 5.8°C on the previous night. It was above normal by 1.0°C for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund received 12.8mm of rain and recorded a minimum of 3.6°C against 3.8°C on the previous night and it was 3.7°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam received 18.6mm of rain and recorded a low of 0.8°C against 2.5°C on the previous night and it was 5.2°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, received 8.0mm of rain and recorded a minimum of 3.5°C against 5.0°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 4.4°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town also received 42.7mm of rain and recorded a low of minus 0.1°C against 2.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, received 40cms (nearly 16 inches) of snow during the time, and recorded a low of minus 2.8°C against minus 1.4°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 4.0°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, received 4.9mm of rain and recorded a minimum of 13.8°C and it was above normal by 3.3°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal received 59.mm of and recorded a low of 7.0°C, Batote received 35.6mm and had a low of 8.1°C and Bhaderwah received 26.7mm of rain and recorded a minimum of 2.4°C, he said.

The weatherman has forecast “extended wet spell” in Jammu and Kashmir till afternoon of February 21.

From February 19-20, he said, there is possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at most places (plains and lower reaches) with possibility of heavy snowfall over middle and higher reaches of Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Badgam, Shopian and Kulgam districts during late afternoon of February 19 to February 20 late night.

From February 21, he said, there is possibility of light to moderate snow at many places till afternoon and late afternoon and gradual improvement thereafter.

Regarding Jammu division, he said, there is possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning in plains of Jammu Division with light to moderate snowfall over higher reaches and heavy snowfall over isolated higher reaches of Ramban, Poonch, Doda and Kishtwar from February 19-20.

On February 21, he said, light to moderate snow/rain/thunder/lightning is expected over many places till late afternoon and evening and gradual improvement thereafter.

The MeT office also issued an advisory, saying that the system may lead to temporary closure of roads of higher reaches and important passes like Sinthan pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna, Razdan pass, Zojila etc.

“Travellers are advised to plan accordingly,” the MeT official said, adding, “farmers are advised to withhold irrigation and fertilizer application and drain out excess water from Orchards and fields during the above period.”

He said a significant drop in day temperature is expected during the period.

As ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter ended on January 29, Kashmir is presently in the middle of 20-day-long winter period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that ends on February 19 and is followed by a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which starts from February 20 to March 1.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print