NC leaders slam Azad for claiming Abdullahs were consulted before abrogation of Article 370

Srinagar: The National Conference hit out at former Jammu and Kashmir chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday for his comments that NC chief Farooq Abdullah and his son, Omar Abdullah, were consulted before the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, saying he has “stooped so low” by making “baseless and senseless allegations”.

Farooq Abdullah, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, said it was a sad day to see “Azad stooping so low in his political utterances only to remain in the political circuit. A leader like him should not be circulating what he himself has termed gossip”.

The veteran leader, who has been the chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir thrice, reminded Azad about the support he got from the NC to win his Rajya Sabha seat in 2015.

