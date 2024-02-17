Imran Khan’s party to sit in Opposition in Pakistan’s Parliament

Islamabad: With its efforts to form the next government going nowhere despite winning the maximum number of seats, beleaguered Imran Khan’s party on Friday decided to sit in the Opposition in the Centre according to the directives of the jailed party founder and former prime minister.

The decision was announced by Barrister Ali Saif of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a day after the party had named Umar Ayub Khan as its candidate for the prime minister and Aslam Iqbal as chief minister for Punjab.

Talking to the media after visiting the Qaumi Watan Party in Islamabad, Saif said that the party decided to sit in the opposition in the Centre and Punjab under the instructions of party founder Khan.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print