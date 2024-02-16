White House says ‘closely watching’ Pak election results

Washington:The White House said it is concerned about the reports of intimidation and suppression of voters during the recently held general elections in Pakistan and is closely watching the situation there while a US lawmaker urged the State Department to delay recognising the winner.

“We’re concerned, and we share our concerns about some of the reports that we’ve heard coming out of Pakistan in terms of intimidation, voter suppression, that kind of thing. And so, we are watching this very, very closely,” John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council at the White House told reporters at a news conference.

“As I understand it, votes are still being tallied, so international monitors are still taking a look at those tallies. I’m not getting ahead of that process,” Kirby said in response to a question

