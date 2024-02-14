MeT Forecasts ‘Extended Wet spell’ from Feb 19-21 in J&K, Issues advisory

SRINAGAR- Weatherman on Wednesday forecast “extended wet spell” in Jammu and Kashmir from Saturday night onwards till afternoon of February 21. “A couple of moderate to intense Western Disturbances most likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from February 17 afternoon onwards,” a meteorological department official said.Under the influence of the weather Systems, he said, an “extended wet spell” is likely from February 17 (night) onwards till February 21 (Afternoon) most likely over J&K and adjoining areas.In Kashmir Valley, he said, partly to generally cloudy with possibility of light snow at isolated higher reaches is expected towards late Saturday night.On February 18, he said, generally cloudy weather with possibility of light to moderate rain and snow is expected at many places.From February 19-20, he said, there is possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at most places (plains and lower reaches) with possibility of heavy snowfall over middle and higher reaches of Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Badgam, Shopian and Kulgam districts during late afternoon of February 19 to February 20 late night.From February 21, he said, there is possibility of light to moderate snow at many places till afternoon and late afternoon and gradual improvement thereafter.Regarding Jammu division, he said, there is possibility of light rain and snow at many places on Sunday. From 19th-20th Feb, there is possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning in plains of Jammu Division with light to moderate snowfall over higher reaches and heavy snowfall over isolated higher reaches of Ramban, Poonch, Doda and Kishtwar.”On February 21, he said, light to moderate snow/rain/thunder/lightning is expected over many places till late afternoon and evening and gradual improvement thereafter.The MeT office also issued advisory, saying that the system may lead to temporary closure of roads of higher reaches and important passes like Sinthan pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna, Razdan pass, Zojila etc.“Travellers are advised to plan accordingly,” the MeT official said, adding, “farmers are advised to withheld irrigation and fertilizer application and drain out excess water from Orchards and fields during the above period.”He said significant drop in day temperature is expected during the period.Regarding temperature,

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print