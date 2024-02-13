Secretary Health holds public darbar at Baramulla, assesses public grievances

BARAMULLA: Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah on Monday presided over a public darbar here under the ambitious public outreach cum grievances redressal programme of the government.

The participating delegations and general public projected several demands and grievances pertaining to the region encompassing both developmental and administrative concerns that necessitate immediate attention.

These included establishment of a mini secretariat at Baramulla to provide space for various offices, creation of an IT park, implementation of water transportation from Sopore to Baramulla, macadamization of roads, installation of a fully-fledged MRI scan at GMC Baramulla, provision of portable water supply at various places, office accommodation for media persons and other related issues.

The Secretary had an exclusive interaction with the participants during the darbar, listening to their grievances and demands. He promptly resolved many of the issues on the spot while providing clear directions to the concerned officers to address the remaining concerns raised by the attendees.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Abid Rasheed assured the attendees that the administration is committed towards working in cohesion with the public to implement better governance practices and ensure timely resolution of their issues. He emphasized the primary objective of holding public darbars, emphasizing its role in facilitating direct engagement between the administration and the people at their doorsteps ensuring easier access for citizens to voice their concerns and engage with governmental authorities.

Dr. Abid Rasheed asked the officers to prepare a comprehensive action taken format to record all grievances raised during the public darbar, along with the progress made towards their resolution. Furthermore, he instructed the officers to keep follow up of action on all grievances raised during the event for redressal within a 15-day timeframe as per feasibility.

Earlier, Dr. Abid Rasheed inspected stalls set up by various departments, including Education, Agriculture, Health, ICDS, Food Supplies among others. These stalls showcased a wide range of government schemes and services aimed at benefiting the public.

Later, the Secretary distributed sanction letters, golden cards and other certificates among the eligible beneficiaries.

Among others the event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Minga Sherpa, Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Raina, Chief Planning Officer, Javaid Ahmad, district officers of various departments, social activists, delegations and locals from across the district.

