Pr Secy reviews implementation of credit linked schemes of APD

JAMMU: Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department (APD), Shailendra Kumar on Monday chaired a meeting to review implementation of credit linked schemes of Agriculture Production Department in Jammu and Kashmir.

Threadbare discussion was held on various credit linked schemes including Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) loan Product, Agri Infrastructure Fund Scheme (AIF), Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF), Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFMPE) scheme, High Density Plantation (HDP) scheme, Kissan Credit Card (KCC) and Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM).

The Principal Secretary stressed upon the bankers and the concerned officers to develop synergy for effective implementation of credit related schemes of APD to ensure that all the eligible farmers across the UT are benefited. He said that sanctioning and subsequent disbursement process has to be simple. “Rejections need to be minimized and hand-holding of aspiring borrowers need to be done so that benefits of all these schemes reach to the eligible farmers,” he added.

He impressed upon the Banks and line departments alike for disposal of pendency on urgent basis besides calling for viable and quality Detailed Projects Reports (DPRs) of loan projects by availing services of technically qualified resources. He directed the concerned officers to redouble their efforts in further raising the number of PM Fasal Yojana beneficiaries so that the set targets are achieved in full.

The Principal Secretary directed the agriculture department of both the divisions to educate the farmers regarding the benefits of Fasal Bima Yajana and related schemes tailored for their socio-economic empowerment. He also asked the officers to ensure that all the pending cases lying with their different departmental units are sorted out within the shortest possible time. He asked them to ensure coverage of all eligible farmers under these schemes in a mission mode.

Expressing concern over poor performance by certain districts, the Principal Secretary issued strict instructions to the concerned to step up efforts and streamline their functioning further to achieve the set targets.

Earlier, the agriculture department gave a detailed presentation on the achievements recorded during the current year, so far, besides highlighting several issues impeding smooth implementation of schemes on ground.

Among others the meeting was attended by Mission Director, HADP, Director J&K Bank Limited, Chief General Manager, NARBARD, J&K, Director Sericulture Department, Director General Sheep Husbandry Department Kashmir, Director General Planning Agriculture Production Department, Director Animal Husbandry Department, Jammu/Kashmir, Director Sheep Husbandry Jammu, Director Horticulture Department Jammu/Kashmir, Director Horticulture Planning and Marketing Department, Director Finance APD, Director Fisheries Department, J&K, Director Agriculture Production and Farmers welfare department Jammu/ Kashmir, Financial Advisor and CEO APD besides other concerned officials both in person and virtually.

