Ladakh administration sets-up panel for implementation of 3 new criminal laws

Srinagar: The administration of Ladakh has constituted a high-level committee for implementation of three criminal laws passed by the Parliament.

The Union Territory’s administration has constituted a 10-member steering committee headed by administrative secretary, Home department for effective implementation of Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023 passed by the Parliament in the winter session.

The committee also comprising additional director general(head) of police Ladakh, administrative secretary, Law & Justice Department, administrative secretary, General Administration Department has been mandated to look into the effective implementation of three criminal laws.

It has been mandated to formulate a time-bound roadmap for successful implementation of these laws and periodically review the progress made towards the implementation of these laws in the UT.

These three criminal laws are essentially aimed at revamping the colonial-era criminal laws, with a focus on enhancing penalties for crimes such as terrorism, lynching, and offences jeopardising national security. These laws replaced Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print