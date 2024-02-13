CRPF’s joint effort free medical camp brings relief to people in Pampore

185 BN CRPF, 110 BN CRPF collaborate to provide vital healthcare services in Saffron Town

PAMPORE: In a commendable effort to address healthcare needs, the 185 BN CRPF and 110 BN CRPF jointly organised a free medical camp at the Doninad area of Saffron Town Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday. The event witnessed an overwhelming response from the people, with residents flocking in large numbers to avail themselves of the medical services offered.

The event was inaugurated by Commandant of 185 Battalion, Arun Kumar Bharati, and Commandant of 110 Battalion, Yougesh Purohit. Their presence of local residents and other CRPF officials, underscored the collaborative spirit in providing vital healthcare services to those in need. A dedicated team of doctors conducted medical check-ups for the local residents, CRPF officials told Kashmir Reader.

Following the medical check-ups, free medicines were distributed among patients, encompassing women, children, and the elderly.

The medical camp provided a range of essential healthcare services, including general check-ups, consultations and distribution of necessary medications. Dedicated medical professionals, supported by volunteers, worked tirelessly to ensure that every individual received the attention they needed, officials said.

The Commanding officers expressed satisfaction at the turnout and emphasized the CRPF’s commitment to serving the community beyond their security duties. They lauded the cooperation and support of local authorities and organizations in making the event a resounding success.

This initiative not only highlights CRPF’s dedication to community welfare but also showcases the profoundly positive impact that such outreach programs have on the lives of people in remote areas. These programs ensure access to essential healthcare facilities, promoting the overall well-being of the community.

Local resident of the area expressed gratitude for the CRPF’s efforts. The free medical camp organized today in the Pampore area by the CRPF has been incredibly beneficial for the poor people.

CRPF officials told Kashmir Reader the aim of such programme is to have good relations with local residents and also help them in difficult times.

They said it is a continuous process and CRPF is periodically conducting community outreach programmes. Such camps and community outreach programmes will continue in the future also.

