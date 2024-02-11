CAA will be implemented before LS polls: Amit Shah

Says People Will Bless BJP With 370 LS Seats As It Abrogated Article 370

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has stated that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be notified and implemented before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Shah emphasized that the CAA is an act to provide citizenship and not to take away anyone’s citizenship, and that it aims to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants. CAA was passed by the Parliament in December 2019.

“CAA is an Act of the country, it will be definitely be notified. It will be notified before the polls. CAA will be implemented by the polls, and there should be no confusion around it,” Shah said speaking at the ET Now-Global Business summit here in the national capital.

“CAA was a promise of the Congress government. When the country was divided and the minorities were persecuted in those countries, Congress had assured the refugees that they were welcome in India and they will be provided with Indian citizenship. Now they are backtracking,” Shah said.

Shah categorically said that the terms that CAA was brought in to provide citizenship and not to take away anyone’s citizenship.

Shah said that minorities in India, and specially those who follow Islam, are being provoked. The Home Minister firmly said, “CAA cannot snatch away anyone’s citizenship because there is no provision in the Act. CAA is an act to provide citizenship to refugees who were persecuted in Bangladesh and Pakistan”.

Under the CAA brought in by the Narendra Modi government, Indian nationality will be granted to persecuted non-Muslim migrants — Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians — from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who had come to India till December 31, 2014.

Further, Shah asserted that there is no suspense over the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls and even the Congress and other opposition parties have realised that they will again have to sit in the opposition benches.

He said that the BJP will get 370 seats and the NDA more than 400 in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Shah said the 2024 polls will not be an election between the NDA and the INDIA opposition bloc, but between development and those who give mere slogans.

On the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the home minister said the people of the country believed for 500-550 years that the temple should be built at the place where Lord Ram was born.

“However, due to the politics of appeasement and citing law and order, the construction of the Ram temple was not allowed,” he said.

