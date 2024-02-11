Budget session of Parliament concludes

New Delhi, Feb 10: The Budget session of Parliament concluded as both the Houses of Parliament (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha ) adjourned sine die on Saturday.
The Budget session was the last one of the 17th Lok Sabha before the election dates of the lower house is announced.
The Budget session began on January 31 and to end on February 9, but it was extended by a day.
Addressing the last session of 17th LoK Sabha, Speaker Om Birla said the house passed 222 bills in the last five years.
On the last day of session, the house discussed the construction of Ram Temple and Pran Pratishta in Ayodhya, following which a resolution has also been passed.
Making closing remarks on the concluding day of 17th season, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said in the “short but important session”, the house sat for nine days dealing with 116 issues of public importance alongside answering 90 starred