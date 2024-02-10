Masoodi seeks comprehensive relief for Banihal fire victims

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Member Parliament from Anantnag Justice (r) Hasnain Masoodi in Lok Sabha called for a special relief package for fire-stricken victims of the Banihal Vegetable Market.
Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Masoodi asked the government to reach out to the victim families with adequate relief, and comprehensive compensation.
Meanwhile District President Ramban and In Charge Constituency Banihal extended his gratitude to Party MP Hasnain Masoodi taking up the matter of Banihal fire incident in Lok Sabha, demanding a ‘Special Relief Package for the fire affected families.
