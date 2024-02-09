‘I am proud of Police, Security Forces’

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the closing ceremony of 72nd All India Police Hockey (Men/Women) Championship at K.K Hakku Hockey Stadium, today.

The Lt Governor congratulated the J&K Police and all participating teams. He also felicitated the best performing teams and players on the occasion.

In his address, the Lt Governor lauded the significant contribution of the Police and Security personnel to the society and the nation.

“I am proud of Police and Security Forces. I bow to their magnificent heroism and selfless sacrifice to safeguard country’s integrity and sovereignty,” the Lt Governor said.

Sports inspire the youth to be fearless. Sports challenges the youth to achieve the new milestones. Sports has the power to unite the people, society and the nations, the Lt Governor observed.

He said the participation of more than 700 players from different states & UTs and strong display of Nari Shakti in this tournament signifies that with greater determination, teamwork and unity, we can overcome any challenge.

“Sports creates constant challenges in life so that in our journey of nation building there is no stagnation but dynamism and every moment something new is created which makes the nation stronger,” he said.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor paid homage to the Hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. He also appreciated the incredible arrangements and the impressive performances of all the players.

A total of 25 men and 9 women teams participated in the tournament.

Earlier, the Lt Governor inspected and took salute at an impressive march past by the players of different teams. A souvenir of the tournament was also released by the Lt Governor.

Sh Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Sh RR Swain, DGP J&K; Dr Mahesh Dixit, Additional Director, IB; Sh Vijay Kumar, ADGP Law & Order; Sh Anand Jain, ADGP Jammu; Sh Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, senior officials of Police, Security Forces and UT administration, prominent sports personalities, sports enthusiasts and hockey lovers were present.

