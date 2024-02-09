Former PMs Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh and M S Swaminathan to get Bharat Ratna

New Delhi:Former prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh as well as agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday.

The government had earlier announced the country’s highest civilian honour for L K Advani and Karpoori Thakur. “Narasimha Rao steered India through critical transformations and also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage,” Modi said on X.

Rao’s visionary leadership, Modi said, was instrumental in making India economically advanced and laid a solid foundation for its prosperity, growth.

