IGP Chairs High-Level Security Meeting

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone VK Birdi presided over a security review meeting on Wednesday with officers of police, intelligence agencies & security forces to discuss various strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing law enforcement efforts and ensuring public safety in view of the upcoming auspicious occasion of Mehraj-ul-Alam at Police Control Room Kashmir.

V.K Birdi was briefed by the participating officers about the security measures put in place to tackle any untoward incident across the valley.

The chair was also briefed about the action taken against the militant associates as well as the inimical elements. The officers were also directed to generate actionable inputs to thwart attempts of anti-national elements to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the valley.

IGP Kashmir also reviewed the traffic arrangements in place for the convenience of the general public and further directed SSP Traffic to deploy sufficient manpower on the ground in view of the upcoming auspicious occasion of Mehraj-ul-Alam.

“IGP Kashmir underscored the necessity to fortify the security grid, aiming to prevent potential militant attacks and maintain seamless coordination among the various forces operating on the ground”, reads a statement issued here.

V K Birdi directed officers to closely monitor the activities of militant associates and ensure strict legal measures are taken against them.

He, as per the statement, also emphasized the need to strengthen intelligence networks, particularly in districts near the Line of Control (LoC) where the possibility of militant infiltration exists.

During the meeting, IGP Kashmir emphasized the importance of proactive policing measures to address emerging challenges and maintain law and order effectively.

Discussions in detail about the implementation of innovative policing techniques, leveraging technology for crime prevention, and strengthening community engagement initiatives were held.

The chair also highlighted the need for enhanced efforts to curb the drug menace by dealing actively against the drug peddlers who are ruining the lives of people living in the valley.

The integration of technology in policing operations was among the points of discussion, with a focus on leveraging advanced surveillance systems, data analytics, and digital platforms to enhance investigative capabilities and improve overall efficiency.

The meeting was attended by DIG BSF Srinagar S.S Chandel, DIG IRP Kashmir Abdul Qayoum, DIG CRPF (SOS) Dinesh Kumar Singh, DIG CRPF (KOS) Pramod Kumar Mehra, DC SB Srinagar, SSP PCR Kashmir, SSP Security Kashmir, SSP CID SB Kashmir, SSP Traffic City Srinagar, SP South Srinagar, SP PC Srinagar and other officers & representatives from ITBP, SSB, CISF. Moreover, the meeting was attended virtually by DIG SKR Anantnag Shri Altaf Ahmad Khan-IPS, DIG NKR Baramulla Vivek Gupta-IPS & all SSsP of the districts across the valley.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to implement the discussed strategies effectively and maintain close coordination among all stakeholders to address present and future challenges in law enforcement.

