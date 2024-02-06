Rajiv Omprakash Pande Posted As DIG Central Kashmir Range

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday posted recently repatriated IPS Rajiv Omprakash Pande as DIG Central Kashmir Range (CKR).Pande on assuming the charge will relieve incumbent DIG CKR Altaf Ahmad Khan – of additional charges.“In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Shri Omprakash Pande, IPS (AGMUT: 2010), upon repatriation to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, is posted as DIG, Central Kashmir Range, against an available vacancy, relieving Shri Altaf Ahmad Khan, IPS, of the additional charge of the said post”, reads an order.
