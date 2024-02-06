No Traffic On Highway Today: Officials

Srinagar: The traffic on strategic Srinagar-Jammu highway shall remain suspended for 24 hours in view of road widening works, officials said on Monday.
“JAMMU, FEBRUARY 05: It is to inform to the general public that the National Highway (Jammu- Srinagar) shall remain closed on February 6, 2024 from 0800 hours till February 7, 2024, 0800 hours in connection with widening work at Kishtwari Pathar and Dhalwas,” officials said in a statement.
“No vehicular movement shall be allowed towards Kashmir during this period.”
General public planning their visit towards Kashmir is advised to abstain from taking journey on the National Highway during the mentioned period.
Earlier, in a post on X, deputy commissioner Ramban said that the traffic will be halted for 24 hours from Tuesday 8 am till Wednesday 8 am. He asked commuters to avoid travelling on the highway during this period.
