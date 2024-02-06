Lady drug peddler arrested in Hajin: Police

BANDIPORA: In their ongoing efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Hajin police have arrested a female drug peddler in Hakabra village of Hajin and recovered a contraband substance from her possession.
A police party led by the SHO of Police Station Hajin, under the supervision of DysP Hajin, apprehended a drug peddler with a contraband substance resembling charas in Hakabara. She has been identified as Habla Begum, wife of Abdul Rashid Wagay, a resident of Hakabara. She has been taken into custody at the police station.
Accordingly, a case under FIR No. 11/2023, pertaining to relevant sections of the law, has been registered at Police Station Hajin, and further investigation has been initiated.
