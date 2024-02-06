Dr. Naseer Iqbal is new Registrar KU

Srinagar: Dr. Naseer Iqbal, has been appointed as the new registrar at the University of Kashmir.
Iqbal, of the Department of Physics at the University of Kashmir Srinagar, was presently Registrar of Deputation to Islamic University of Science and Technology.
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha appointed Iqbal as registrar at the University of Kashmir on Monday.
Iqbal has supervised six students who have been awarded PhDs and eight M.Phil. students.
He also completed three research projects from ISRO and the DST Government of India and has 35 research publications to his credit.
A visiting professor at the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics in Pune, Iqbal has also worked as Chief Proctor at the University of Kashmir and Director of North Campus KU.
Besides the registrar, LG Manoj Sinha also appointed Dr. Fayaz Ahmad Loan as librarian at Allama Iqbal Library, Dr. Sheikh Ghulam Mohammad as director of the North Campus, and Dr. Mandeep Singh as director of physical education at the university.