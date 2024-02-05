UP budget for FY25 dedicated to Lord Ram, for ‘Lok Mangal’: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the state’s annual budget for the financial year 2024-25 has been dedicated to Lord Ram and will ensure “Lok Mangal” (public welfare).

“Today’s budget has been dedicated to Lord Ram and is for Lok Mangal (public welfare). In the beginning of the budget, in the middle and at the end, Lord Shri Ram is there in every word of the budget. In his thoughts and resolutions, Shri Ram is there because Shri Ram is synonymous with Lok Mangal.

“This budget is also an economic document of Uttar Pradesh for the overall and balanced development of the state, dedicated to the welfare of the people,” Adityanath told reporters after the presentation of the budget in the state assembly.

