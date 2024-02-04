Major snowfall drapes Srinagar, other parts of Kashmir valley

Srinagar: Most parts of Kashmir including Srinagar witnessed major snowfall of the season even as weatherman forecast more, officials said on Sunday.They said it started snowing early in the morning, blanketing entire plains while higher reaches accumulated more.A meteorological department official said that plains received 3-6 inches of snowfall while 8-12 inches were recorded in the middle and higher reaches of Kashmir Division.He said Srinagar recorded 5.3 cms snow till 0830 while it was snowing. Qazigund, he said, received 10cms, Pahalgam 12cms, Kupwara 21cms, Kokernag 11 cms and Gulmarg 20cms while Banihal and Batote received 11 cms and 0.5 cms respectively.Regarding minimum temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.7°C against minus 1.7°C on the previous night and it was normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.Regarding the forecast, the MeT official said that there is possibility of light to moderate snow to continue over many places till afternoon and late afternoon on Sunday and gradual improvement thereafter.On Monday, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather with possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches is expected while weather is expected to be dry between February 6-13.
