India to replace military personnel in 3 aviation platforms in Maldives by May 10: Maldives

New Delhi; India on Friday said a “set of mutually workable solutions” was agreed upon with the Maldives for continuing the operations of Indian aviation platforms in the island nation, a move that came against the backdrop of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu’s call for a withdrawal of Indian military personnel from his country by March 15.

After a high-level meeting in Delhi between the two sides on the contentious issue, the Maldivian foreign ministry said India will replace its military personnel operating the three aviation platforms in the Maldives by May 10 and the first phase of the process would be completed by March 10.

“Both sides agreed that the government of India will replace the military personnel in one of the three aviation platforms by March 10, and will complete replacing military personnel in the other two platforms by May 10,” it said in a statement.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print