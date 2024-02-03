E-Rickshaw plunges into river Jehlum at Lasjan, rescue operation on, driver safe

Srinagar: An e-Rickshaw vehicle fell into the River Jehlum near Lasjan bridge on Saturday while the rescue operations are underway, officials said.An official said , that the E-Rickshaw, driven by Umer Ahmad Dar Dar, a resident of SD colony Batmaloo, Srinagar, fell into the River Jehlum yesterday late in the evening.He added that the driver is safe, but the status regarding whether the vehicle was empty or carrying passengers is not known yet, and a search operation is underway to trace him.Also, ASI SDRF Abdul Rashid said they have retrieved the E-Vehicle from the water, and a rescue operation is ongoing in the area
