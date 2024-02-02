Traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway partially restored after 2 days

Qazigund: The traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was partially restored on Friday afternoon after it remained closed for two days due to inclement weather. Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police, in a post on X, said that stranded vehicles are being cleared and urged commuters to drive cautiously. “Traffic update at 1500 hrs. Jammu Srinagar NHW partially restored, stranded vehicles are being cleared. Commuters are advised to drive with cautiously, as part of road near Sherbibi is single lane & also slippery at a number of places,” police said.
