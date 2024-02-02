DGP for accurate record of crime, criminals

Jammu: The crime picture of a District or Zone should highlight the rate of disposal and quality of disposal of the crime cases registered, and to improve the efficiency of crime disposal, we must create a comprehensive, up-to-date and accurate database of the criminals. This was stated by the Director General of Police J&K, R.R. Swain while chairing monthly crime review meeting of the Jammu Zone at ZPHQ Conference Hall here today, according to a police spokesperson.

During the meeting, several crucial aspects of improving the investigation and disposal of Crime Cases particularly NDPS and bovine smuggling were deliberated upon.

The DGP said that the number of the criminals/anti-national and anti-social elements is ‘given’ and ‘finite’ and advised the officers to identify new characters/criminals, their motives and initiate appropriate action against them.

To improve the efficiency of crime-disposal, the DGP stressed the importance of maintaining a comprehensive and accurate record of crime and criminals observing that the building a robust crime case database would help in utilizing the data for investigations. Highlighting the importance of data, the DGP said that record building be given preference which will help in creating a database from which facts and figures can be retrieved for analytical usage.

Addressing the issue of drugs, the DGP described the trade as extremely dangerous, as it not only destroys the younger generation but the trade is also being used to generate funds to support militants activities in the region. He stressed the officers to take strict and well-planned action against the criminals involved in the NDPS trade directing to maintain the record of drug peddlers as well as of drug consumers so that action is initiated in a more comprehensive manner. The DGP impressed upon the officers to make a ‘master list’ of repeatedly offending vehicles. He also directed for indexing of drivers and vehicles found involved in transportation of drugs. He stressed on the classification of victims, peddlers and dealers and impressed upon the officers to look forward and background linkages benefiting from the experiences of other officers/districts

The DGP directed the officers to take strict action against bovine smugglers, as the trade is often associated with various other unlawful activities including transportation of criminals and unlawful material. Strict action must be initiated against the vehicle owners whose vehicles are repeatedly used for the trade, the DGP directed further.

The officers agreed upon the importance of setting clear goals for minimizing the crime rate in the region and implementing effective strategies to achieve the objectives. As an added incentive to motivate the officers, the DGP announced that those who demonstrate exceptional performance in the investigations would be rewarded as best district and best police station.

The DGP emphasized upon the officers to imbibe the spirit of handling each opportunity to serve the public to the fullest, regardless of their posting. He also advised the officials to appreciate the efforts of their fellow officers who are contributing to the force with dedication, ensuring a result-oriented disposal of crime cases.

ADGP Law & Order, Shri Vijay Kumar, ADGP Jammu Zone, Shri Anand Jain, Range DIsG and SSsP of Jammu Zone, SSP PCR Jammu, AIG (Training & Policy) PHQ and DySP Complaints, PHQ attended the meeting.

