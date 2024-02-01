Rains snowfall in Kashmir, MeT predicts more

Srinagar: Rains lashed Srinagar and other plains while Pahalgam, Kokernag and Gulmarag received snowfall along with higher reaches in Kashmir Valley, officials said on Wednesday.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that in last 24 hours till 0830 hours, Srinagar received 1.9mm of rain, Qazigund 1.2mm, Kupwara 8mm, while Pahalgam received 2.6cms of snowfall, Kokernag 1.2cms, Gulmarg 25 cms. Jammu region also received rains with winter capital receiving 5.7mm, Banihal 14.6mm, Katra 6.2mm, Bhaderwah 6.4mm and Bhaderwah 10.4mm.

Meanwhile, night temperature recorded a rise with Srinagar recording a low of 2.2°C against 0.8°C on previous night and it was 2.9°C above normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 0.4°C, same as on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 2.4°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 0.1°C against minus 3.3°C on the previous night and it was 6.2°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 0.2°C against 0.7°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 2.2°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 1.3°C against 0.3°C on the previous night and it was 3.6°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 3.0°C against minus 6.0°C on the previous night and the temperature was 4.4°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 10.9°C and it was above normal by 2.5°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 1.0°C, Batote 3.0°C and Bhaderwah 1.2°C, he said.

Regarding forecast, he said, there is possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at many places of J&K with chances of heavy snowfall over few higher reaches in many districts (Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag) till February 1.

On February 2, he said, generally dry weather with possibility of light snow at isolated higher reaches.

From February 3-4, he said, there is possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at many places of J&K.

From February 5-10, he said, generally dry weather is expected.

As ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter ended, Kashmir is presently in the middle of 20-day-long winter period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that ends on February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which starts from February 20 to March 1. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print