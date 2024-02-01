11 people killed in Uri, Kishtwar accidents

Admin Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia For NoKs Of Those Dead, Rs 1 Lakh To Injured

Srinagar: Eleven people were killed in two accidents in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and Kishtwar district On Wednesday.

Official sources said that an overloaded sumo vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge, claiming nine lives.

The deceased have been identified as Tahira wife of Reyaz Ahmad; Amina daughter of Abdul Gani; Mohd Maqbool Sheikh son of Ahmad Sheikh; Abdul Rehman son of Fateh; Maqsood Ahmad son of Gh.Rasool; Sarwa wife of Gh. Mohd Bakshi; Sameena wife of Ab.Hamid Sheikh, Ab Razak son of Ab Rehman and Shabir Ahmad sheikh son of Abdullah Sheikh.

In Kishtwar road accident the two persons died and have been identified as Gh Mohi ud din Chopan(60) son of Mohd Shaban Chopan and Ab Gani koka (48) son of Mohd Suban Koka.

Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh each for the Next of Kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic road accidents in Baramulla and Kishtwar, today.

The Lt Governor in a post on ‘X’ said: “Deeply saddened by the tragic accidents in Baramulla & Kishtwar. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh to be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the tragedies. The injured would be given Rs. 1 Lakh. Directed the district administrations to provide all possible assistance to the families expeditiously”.

Meanwhile the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Minga Sherpa accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr Zahoor Ahmad Raina today in the evening visited the Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla to assess the condition of the patients who were injured in the tragic accident at Bujthalan Boniyar Uri.

During the visit, the DC interacted with the injured and their attendents to ensure they were receiving proper medical care and assured them of every possible support from the district administration during this difficult time. The DC directed the Medical Superintendent to ensure every possible medical support is being provided to the patients.

Later, the DC paid a visit to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) Boniyar, where the injured and deceased were initially brought, and interacted with the Doctors and Medical staff there to gain more insights into the situation.

Speaking to the media regarding the accident, the DC stated that a Tata Sumo vehicle, en route from Bujthalan Village to Boniyar and carrying passengers, skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge.

Minga Sherpa further said that a prompt response from local volunteers and police personnel facilitated the rescue efforts, resulting in the saving of seven precious lives, who are currently receiving treatment at GMC Baramulla.

The DC offered his heartfelt condolences to the families of those lost their lives in tragic accident and assured them of every possible support from district administration.

