Passenger Vehicle Rolls Down Gorge in Baramulla, Several Feared Dead

Srinagar: Several passengers are feared to have died after a vehicle they were travelling in met with a fatal accident in Boniyar area in Baramulla district.
An official said that a passenger vehicle on the way to Uri rolled down into a gorge at Bujhthala, resulting in several casualties and injuries to several others.
“Soon after the accident, a rescue operation was launched at the site”, the official said, adding the bodies have been recovered and the injured persons shifted to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.
The rescue operation was going on the site – when this report was being filed.
More details awaited. (GNS)