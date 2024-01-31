Passenger Vehicle Rolls Down Gorge in Baramulla, Several Feared Dead

Srinagar: Several passengers are feared to have died after a vehicle they were travelling in met with a fatal accident in Boniyar area in Baramulla district.

An official said that a passenger vehicle on the way to Uri rolled down into a gorge at Bujhthala, resulting in several casualties and injuries to several others.

“Soon after the accident, a rescue operation was launched at the site”, the official said, adding the bodies have been recovered and the injured persons shifted to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

The rescue operation was going on the site – when this report was being filed.

More details awaited. (GNS)

