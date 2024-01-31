J&K govt names 33 edu institutions, roads after martyrs, eminent personalities

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday renamed 33 government schools, colleges and roads after martyr’s and eminent personalities.
The government in its order directed Administrative Secretaries to take immediate necessary steps, including amending their records, for effecting the changes.
“Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and Jammu regions shall personally monitor the naming of the infrastructure/assets in their respective divisions. Also Deputy Commissioner(s) shall ensure that appropriate events are held in connection with the naming of these infrastructure/assets,” the order reads.
Among the newly named infrastructure/assets after the following martyrs/eminent personalities, as per an order lying with GNS, include; Anantnag – Late Himayun Muzamil Bhat, Dy.SP. Government Degree College (Boys), Anantnag; Srinagar – Late Masroor Ali Wani, Inspector, Government Boys High School, Narwara; Jammu – Late Rachhpal Singh, HC. Government High School (Lehar) Sungal, Akhnoor; Jammu – Late Vishal Sharma, Rfn. Government High School, Chak Malal, Zone Khour, Tehsil Khour, District Jammu; Udhampur – Late Krishan Singh, Subedar. Government Middle School, Urliyan, Udhampur; Udhampur – Late Yash Paul, Rfn. Government Girls High School, Mantalai; Poonch – Late Abdul Majid, Havaladar; Government High School, Ajote, Poonch; Kishtwar – Late Ravi Kumar, Rifleman. High School, Galigarh; Ramban – Late Tanveer Ahmed SPO Shaheed Tanveer Ahmed Memorial Cricket Ground, Sargali; Jammu – Late Krishan Singh, LNK. Government High School, Sungal; Jammu – Late Dhian Singh Salaria, NK, Government Middle School, Dharam Khoo; Jammu – Late Sham Singh Langeh, Rfn. Government Higher Secondary School, Gharota; Jammu – Late Parshotam Kumar, Naib Subedar. Government High School, Majua Uttami; Ramban – Late Irshad Ahmad, SgCt. Ramsoo Chowk as “Shaheed Irshad Ahmad Chowk”; Ramban – Late Abdul Rehman, HC. Neel Chowk as “Shaheed Abdul Rehman Malik Chowk”; Ramban – Late Jagdish Singh, SPO, Government Middle School, Dudha Bhajmasta; Ramban Late Shankar Singh, SPO, Shaheed Shankar Singh Road, Ukhral to Bhangra; Ramban – Late Nisar Ahmad, SgCt. Ind Martyrs Road; Ramban – Late Sher Mohd, SPO and Ramban – Late Shadi Lal, SPO.
The other renamed educational institutions and roads include; Ramban- Late Sher Singh, SPO; Ramban – Late Mohd Iqbal, SPO; Ramban – Late Fareed Ahmad, SPO; Ramban – Late Angrez Singh, SPO; Ramban – Late Naseeb Singh, SPO, Shaheed Naseeb Singh Taxi Stand, Nabul; Ramban – Late Jattu Ram Mob, SPO. Shaheed Jattu Ram Chowk, Marog, Ramban; Ramban – Late Mohd Saleem, SPO, Shaheed Mohd Saleem Chowk, Sirlan; Ramban – Late Anar Singh, SPO. Shaheed Anar Singh Chowk, Hunga; Ramban – Late Abdul Majeed, Constable, Shaheed Abdul Majeed Bus Stand, Panchal; Ramban – Late Naseeb Singh, Constable, Shaheed Naseeb Singh Playground, Hochak; Ramban – Late Dhaler Singh, Constable. Shaheed Daler Singh Chowk, Digdol; Ramban – Late Sarfaraz Ahmad, Constable, Shaheed Sarfaraz Khatana Chowk Bhaderwah Morh Batote and Ramban – Late Abdul Qayoom, ASI Shaheed Abdul Qayoom Failty Road.
