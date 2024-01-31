Government Announces Ex-gratia Relief of ₹5 Lac To NOKs of Deceased, ₹1 Lac To Injured in Accidents in B’la, Kishtwar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday announced ex-gratia relief to the next-of-kins of the deceased and for the treatment of those injured in the fatal accident. “Deeply saddened by the tragic accidents in Baramulla & Kishtwar. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh to be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the tragedies. The injured would be given Rs. 1 lakh”, Office of LG Manoj Sinha wrote on a post on X. “Directed the district administrations to provide all possible assistance to the families expeditiously”, reads the post. Pertinent to mention here that at least seven persons were killed and eight others injured in a tragic road mishap at Bujthala Boniyar in Uri Baramulla this afternoon.In another accident, two persons were killed and as many injured in a road mishap at Warwan in Kishtwar.

