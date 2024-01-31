Driest January In 58 Years For Srinagar

Qazigund, Kokernag With Zero Precipitation Sees All Time Low Precipitation

Srinagar: January is usually the month when Kashmir is covered with snow. This January has however seen minimal snowfall at most places with Srinagar recording driest in 58 years during the first 30 days this season. Also this winter season’s Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter which ended on January 29, remained driest in Srinagar since 2015.

A meteorological department official here said that while 1.1mm of rain was recorded in Srinagar in the first 30 days of January; the same was lowest since 1966 when 0.6mm of rain was witnessed during the corresponding time. Also this ‘Chillai-Kalan’ saw only 1.5mm of precipitation which was lowest since 2015 when 5.6mm rain was recorded during the 40-day period.

Also Qazigund and Kokernag recorded lowest ever precipitation in first 30 days of January against 1.0mm and 1.4 respectively in 2018 for the corresponding time in the south Kashmir areas. Pahalgam recorded 2.6mm precipitation in the first 30 days of January this year, slightly higher than previous lowest of 3.3mm during the time in 2018.

Meanwhile, night temperature recorded a drop but stayed above normal on Tuesday, marking the start of 20-day-long period ‘Chillai-Khurd’.

The meteorological department official here said in the last 24 hours till 0830, Gulmarg received 3.5cms of snow while Kupwara received 3.3mm of rain.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of o.8°C against 3.6°C on previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 0.4°C against minus 2.0°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 3.0°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 3.3°C against 0.7°C on the previous night and it was 2.8°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 0.7°C against 0.5°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 3.3°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 0.3°C against 0.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.8°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 6.0°C against minus 3.2°C on the previous night and the temperature was 1.5°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 8.5°C and it was below normal by 0.2°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 1.2°C, Batote 3.3°C and Bhaderwah 1.0°C, he said.

From January 30-31, he said, there is possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at many places of J&K with chances of heavy snowfall over few higher reaches in these seven districts.

From February 1-2, he said, generally cloudy weather with light rain and snow was expected at many places towards late afternoon and evening.

From February 3-4, he said, there is possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at many places of J&K.

While ‘Chillai-Kalan’, it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1. (GNS)

