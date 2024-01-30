Internet restrictions in J-K: Review orders not meant to be kept in cupboard, says SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said review orders to consider pleas for the restoration of internet services in Jammu and Kashmir are “not meant to be kept in the cupboard” and asked the administration to publish them.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sanjay Karol gave Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, appearing for the J-K administration, two weeks to seek instructions and apprise the court on the next date of hearing.

The bench was hearing an application filed by the Foundation for Media Professionals seeking the publication of the review orders passed by a special committee headed by the Union Home secretary on internet restrictions in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print