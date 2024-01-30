Explosives found on Jammu-Pathankot highway, bomb squad called in

Jammu: The security forces on Tuesday found explosives near a bridge on Jammu-Pathankot national highway, while traffic has been diverted on the route as a precautionary measure, officials said. An official said, that the explosives were found near a bridge in Sherpur area on the national highway. He said that police and security forces have rushed to the spot, while a bomb disposal squad has also been called in. The authorities have also diverted traffic on the highway as a precautionary measures.
