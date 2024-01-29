Police Attaches Residential Property Of Militant Associate In Budgam For Wilful Sheltering, Harbouring Militants

Srinagar: Police on Monday said that it attached the residential house of a militant associate in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.In a handout, the police said that today, it attached the residential house of a terrorist associate namely Mohammad Ramzan Mir S/O Ab. Salam Mir R/O Rudbugh Magam who is an OGW of the proscribed militant outfit LeT. Pertinently during investigation of FIR No. 05/2023 U/S, 307-IPC 7/27 Arms Act 16, 19, 20, 23, 39 UA (P) Act of P/S Magam Unlawful Activities Prevention Act it had come to fore that the property under survey No.68 min belonging to Mohammad Ramzan Mir resident of Radbugh Magam had been acquired as proceeds of terrorism in terms of 2(g) of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, which was also willfully used for harbouring of militants, he said.The police spokesman further stated that district Police Budgam has reiterated its resolve to continue its endeavour for identification and initiation of legal actions against all such properties that are being wilfully used for harbouring militants, reads the statement.
