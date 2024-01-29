Education must be inclusive, future-oriented: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the Flood-lights system at Multi-Sports Ground of KC Public School, today.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor congratulated and conveyed his best wishes to the KC Educational Society and the sports enthusiasts. He appreciated the contribution of KC Educational Society in nurturing young talents and providing students with a good quality of education.

“Education is the most powerful instrument for nation building. We must make every effort to ensure that quality of education is maintained, education is inclusive, education is future-oriented and education is capable of facing the challenges of the 21st century,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor highlighted the important role of Sports in education for the holistic development of students and enhancing intellectual capacity.

Sports is a powerful medium to learn leadership skills. The integration of sports in education is the first step towards building a better world, he said.

“Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, National Education Policy 2020 has ensured that sports is not seen as extra-curricular activity but career building opportunity,” the Lt Governor further added.

The Lt Governor encouraged the students to take up sports that will help them to develop strong character, learn the value of teamwork and face new challenges.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor felicitated the outstanding sportspersons of the KC Public School.

A cricket match was also played between All India Secretariat XI and KC Sports Club to mark the inaugural ceremony.

Raju Chowdhary, Chairman, KC Educational Society and members of the Society, besides Sh Amarendra Kumar Mishra, Principal, staff and students of KC Public School were present.

Anand Jain, ADGP Jammu; Sh Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, prominent citizens, sports personalities and senior officers of UT Administration were also present on the occasion.

