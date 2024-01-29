Duo Booked Under PSA in Baramulla, Lodged in Central Jail Kot-Bhalwal Jail Jammu

SRINAGER :- Two individuals were booked under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) and lodged in Central Jail Kot-Bhalwal jail Jammu, police said on Monday.“Acting tough against ANEs Baramulla Police booked two persons namely Fayaz Ahmad Kumar alias Narshima son of Ghulam Qadir resident of Khanpora Baramulla & Safeer Ahmad Bhat alias Safeer Molvi son of Ab Majeed Bhat resident of Janbazpora Baramulla under Public Safety Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority”, reads a statement.The booked persons, the statement reads, have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Bhalwal Jail Jammu.“Pertinent to mention that many cases are registered against these persons and were involved in disturbance of L&O and subversion” reads the statement adding “despite their involvement in many FIR’s they did not mend their anti national & social-activities.”
