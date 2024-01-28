CS asks DCs to ‘saturate’ Solarization, PMV schemes

Jammu: In two separate meetings Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo Saturday reviewed the progress in implementation of two flagship Centrally Sponsored Schemes currently under implementation here in the UT.

In the meeting held to review the progress in implementation of PM Vishwakarma scheme, Commissioner Secretary, I&C; Secretary, RDD; Secretary, SDD; Deputy Commissioners; Director, SDD participated either physically or through Video Conferencing.

Regarding the smooth implementation of this scheme launched by PM for the handholding of the artisan class, the Chief Secretary impressed upon the concerned DCs to saturate the scheme in their areas. He directed for on boarding all the Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) for registration of artists residing there.

He stressed on holding camps in villages and towns for making the registration process easy for the artists. He even asked them to give more focus to clearance of cases at both first and 2nd tiers so that these are sent for approval to the Ministry of MSME. He even called for accelerating the process to transferring the benefits to the artisans by providing them toolkits and credit linkages as per the scheme guidelines.

He advised the Skill Development Department to plan meticulously about the training program of the selected artisans. He sensitized them about the need of identifying both the trainers and the venues for imparting the necessary training to the artisans. He asked them to have close coordination with the district administration for making such planning and subsequent arrangements.

In their presentations the Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce Vikramjit Singh and the Secretary SDD, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan highlighted their roles in the given scheme. It was given out that the training has to be imparted by the SDD while the extension part like enrolment and registration has to be culminated by the Industries Department.

It was given out that in the UT some 1,71,093 applications had been received putting J&K at the 13th spot in the country. It was also given out that out of the 18 registered trades Tailoring has received majority of 95,093 applications followed by Carpentry (27,608), Masonry (25,5632) and Barber (5,295) applications.

Moreover it was given out that the trained artisans would be provided the toolkit costing upto Rs 15000 each and can also avail a loan of Rs 3 lakhs in two instalments. It was said that the departments would ensure that the necessary approvals at tier first and 2nd are given within a week or so.

Earlier in a meeting attended by Principal Secretary, PDD; Principal Secretary, Finance; Commissioner Secretary, S&T; Deputy Secretary, MNRE; MDs KPDCL/JPDCL; Representatives of NHPC and other concerned, the Chief Secretary took note of the Rooftop Solar Power Plants here.

During this meeting the Chief Secretary asked the concerned to ensure implementation of the scheme as per its guidelines. He asked for appointing Nodal Officers at both UT and district level for its smooth implementation here.

Dulloo asked them to identify all the buildings fit for installation of the solar rooftops. He also advised them to increase the expenditure besides taking other measures for evacuation of this energy to the grid.

It was given out in the meeting that it is envisaged that 100% government buildings in the UTs are to be covered under the rooftop Solar Programme. It was further informed that MNRE has nominated NHPC as a technical partners for assessment of potential and feasibility of Rooftop Solar under Government Sector in the UT of J&K.

The meeting was also apprised that the sites which are easily accessible are proposed to be taken up in the first year and others in the next calendar year. For meeting this objective MNRE has designated REC Limited as overall Program Implementing Agency (PIA) for Coordination with all stake holders to implement RTS programme across the country.

