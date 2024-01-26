Police efforts ‘truly commendable’: Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha termed as truly commendable the “tireless” efforts by Jammu and Kashmir police to defeat the threat to internal security and to ensure citizens’ safety.
“@JmuKmrPolice, entrusted with sensitive & difficult task of countering terrorism, maintaining law & order, narco-terrorism and various new age policing challenges. The tireless efforts to defeat the threat to internal security and to ensure citizens’ safety are truly commendable,” he said in a post on X, adding, “I extend my warm felicitations to all members of @JmuKmrPolice who have been awarded 86 Gallantry/Service Medals, including the highest count of 72 Gallantry Medals. The entire nation is proud of your courage and selfless service.”
