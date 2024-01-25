Vehicle Checking, Frisking Stepped Up In Valley

Srinagar: Security has been beefed up in Srinagar and other places in Kashmir ahead of the Republic Day as forces have been deployed in large numbers around the venues of the January 26 functions across the valley, officials said on Tuesday.

Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the city and other district headquarters, they said. Checkpoints have been established at various places in Srinagar, especially at the entry points of the city and other districts, they said.

Security forces were conducting random checking of vehicles and frisking of people to thwart the movement of subversive elements, they said.

The main Republic Day parade will be held at Moulana Azad Stadium Jammu where LG Manoj Sinha will unfurl the tri-colour while as in Kashmir the main function will be held at Bakshi Stadium where LG’s Advisor B R Bhatnagar will take the salute of the parade.

In Srinagar, amid heightened security arrangements, police and CRPF have intensified frisking at various points including the roads connecting with the highways. A police official said that on highways joint teams of army, police and CRPF have been deployed to prevent any untoward incident. In Jammu, officials said that a high alert has been sounded and security forces have been asked to maintain the highest level of vigil to ensure smooth passage of Republic Day. “In both regions, forces are on a high alert mode,” a police official said.

