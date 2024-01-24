Mirwaiz condoles demise of Dr Qari Abdul Latif Bhat

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC) Chairman Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of the leading religious scholar, Imam and Khateeb, Hafiz-e-Quran, Dr Qari Abdul Latif Bhat, resident of Qazi Yar Zaina Kadal, who passed away after a long illness.

Mirwaiz paid tribute to Qari later in wonderful words for his social, religious and tableeghi services, and said his loss will be felt in the dawah and academic circles for a long time.

In his condolence statement, Mirwaiz said that the family of the deceased has a close association with the Mirwaiz family. He was a person of high character who devoted his entire life to the mission of Tabligh-e-Deen, he said.

Mirwaiz expressed his deep condolence and solidarity with the brother of the deceased, Abdul Rauf Bhat, on this occasion of grief and sorrow, and prayed for patience for the bereaved family members.

Meanwhile, on the instructions of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir, a delegation of the Awami Action Committee participated in the funeral prayer of Dr Abdul Latif Bhat, while the funeral prayer of the deceased was performed in the old Zaina Kadal of Shahr-e-Khaas, Srinagar, in which a large number of people from all walks of life attended.

According to family sources, the congregational Fatiha Khawani of the deceased will be performed at Ganj Bakhsh Park near his ancestral graveyard Friday, January 26, 2024 at 2:30 PM.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print