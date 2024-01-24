Land records digitization camp in Pampore marks a stride towards transparent land management

Tehsil office hosts reading camp, empowers landowners to verify, update records digitally

Pulwama: In a proactive move towards modernizing land management and ensuring transparency, a land records digitization reading camp was organized at the Tehsil office in Pampore, south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, on Wednesday. Supervised by Tehsildar Zuber Ahmad Bhat, the event aimed to facilitate a seamless and transparent land management system for the benefit of the community.

The camp witnessed the active participation of Patwari Halqa Waseem Ahmad and other members of the revenue team. Landowners from Saffron Town Pampore, as well as residents from neighboring villages, including Konibal, Meej, Lalpora, Chandhara, Dusoo, and Krunchoo, seized the opportunity to review their digitized Jamabandi (land records) of Patwar Halqa in Namblabal Pampore.

Namblabal Patwar Halqa, recognized as the largest revenue division in Pampore Tehsil and Pulwama district, holds extensive land records crucial for effective administration. The digitized Jamabandi, covering an impressive 12,500 Kanals of land, signifies a commendable stride towards modernization and accessibility in land-related affairs.

Tehsildar, Patwari Halqa, and the revenue team’s presence underscored the commitment of local authorities towards fostering a transparent land management system.

This initiative leverages technology for efficient land administration, providing landowners with a valuable opportunity to validate and update their records. It contributes to a more accountable and streamlined governance of land resources.

Residents from numerous villages commended the government’s encouragement for individuals to check their land records, expressing gratitude to the district administration Pulwama and Tehsildar for introducing online digitization.

Bhat, highlighted that the ongoing reading of Jamabandi, initiated since January 13, encourages landowners to personally check and review their land records. This allows them to assess the accuracy of digitized land records, empowering them to report any discrepancies for prompt corrections.

As part of the ongoing initiative, the camp focused on reading the largest Patwar Halqa, Namblabal Pampore, which includes 2350 Khewat. Residents of Pampore Tehsil were urged to visit the Tehsil office, check their land records, and seek assistance for any necessary clarifications or corrections.

Namblabal Patwar Halqa, encompassing adjoining villages such as Meej, Lalpora Chatlam, Konibal, Dusoo, Krunchoo, was centrally read, extending the opportunity for landowners to ensure the accuracy of their records. Zuber appealed to all landowners, including those who purchased land from other areas, to participate in the initiative, either by visiting the Tehsil office or checking records online.

