J&K braces up for much awaited rains, snow as mercury drops; minus 5.3°C in Srinagar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir braces for much-awaited rains and snow to end extended dry spell. While the weatherman has forecast mainly dry weather and shallow to moderate fog over the plains of Jammu division, Isolated to fairly widespread light rain and snow has been predicted for subsequent two days.

The MeT office has also issued an advisory in wake of the weather system from January 28-31, saying that the same may lead to temporary closure of roads of higher reaches and important passes like Sinthan pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna and Razdan pass, Zojila etc.

“Travellers are advised to plan accordingly,” a meteorological department official said in a statement said

One Feb 1, he said, there is possibility of light rain/snow at scattered places.

