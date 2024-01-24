Injured in road accident, Bandipora youth succumbs

Bandipora: A 26-year-old youth, who was injured in a road accident at Sumbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, succumbed to his injuries after three months on Wednesday morning.An official said that the youth sustained injuries in a road accident when a speeding tipper collided with the motorcycle he was riding, leaving him in critical condition.”He was undergoing treatment at SKIMS Soura for over a month, and this morning, he succumbed to his injuries at home,” the official added.The official identified the deceased as Ashiq Hussain Raina Son of Mehraj-u-din Raina a resident of Gundpora Bandipora.The official also said that a case under relevant sections of laws was already registered in this regard—
