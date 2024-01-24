Full dress rehearsals for Republic Day- 2024 held across Bandipora

Bandipora: Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, full dress rehearsals were held today across Bandipora district.

The main event was held at S. K Stadium Bandipora where Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Bandipora, Mohammad Ashraf Bhat accompanied by ASP Bandipora Sandeep Bhat unfurled the National flag and took salute at the march past presented by the contingents comprising JKP, CRPF, SPOs, NCC cadets and contingents from various Government and Private schools.

Senior officers of Civil Administration, Police, Army and paramilitary forces were also present at the full dress rehearsal.

In his speech, ADDC threw light on the celebrations of Republic Day and highlighted the developmental activities carried out in the district.

The cultural programs by various schools were also presented to enthrall the audience. Cultural programs presented on the occasion depicted the country’s rich cultural heritage and economic and social progress.

The full dress rehearsal was also held at Mini Secretariat Bandipora, where ACR Bandipora Shabir Ahmad unfurled the flag.

Similar functions of full dress rehearsal were held at Sub Division Sumbal and Gurez, where respective tehsildars unfurled the flag.

The full dress rehearsal functions were also held across the district at Block Level, panchayat level, and in all schools and Colleges.

