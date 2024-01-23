J&K Police Committed in Addressing Public Concerns And Issues: DGP R.R Swain

Srinagar: Police on Tuesday said that they are very serious in its commitment in addressing the wide range of concerns and problems of citizens related to police services.

In a handout, the police said that the Director General of Police, J&K, R.R. Swain on the sidelines of the first of its kind public grievance redressal programme organised in South Kashmir at District Police Lines of Police district Awantipora today said that they are very serious in its commitment in addressing the wide range of concerns and problems of citizens related to police services.

The spokesman further stated that today’s grievances redressal programme marked the second such event held outside the stationed headquarters of Jammu/Srinagar, further demonstrating the DGP’s commitment to address public concerns and bolstering a stronger bond between the police and the Public.This programme also evoked huge response.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP welcomed all those present at the public grievance redressal programme. He expressed his happiness in meeting the people once again, with the primary objective of understanding their issues and grievances pertaining to police services. This includes complaints, investigations, and other aspects of police services, he said.

The DGP assured a timely response and redressal to each grievance raised and further emphasizing that the programme is solely meant for addressing public concerns related to police services. It is not for recruitment purposes or general transfers, he added.

On the sidelines of the programme, the DGP J&K said that Jammu and Kashmir Police is very seriously implementing it’s commitment in addressing the wide range of concerns and problems of citizens related to police services, he said.

He said that continuous infiltration attempts are being made by terrorists to create some sort of disturbance here and few elements within the region are aiding these terrorists, however, the vast majority of the population remains against these actions, which he said is very heartening and encouraging. He said that the overall security situation in the region is under control, with business activities, education, and other development projects going on normally.This improvement in the security scenario is evident through this increased level of normalcy, and the Jammu & Kashmir Police with the support of people are determined to maintain this progress, he said.

The programme was attended by more than 500 individuals, including men, women, and the elderly, who came forth to share their grievances and concerns. The DGP J&K listened attentively to people. On-the-spot directions were issued in several cases, ensuring prompt redressal of the concerns raised by the attendees, he said.

Before the grievances redressal programme the DGP J&K laid floral wreath at the Martyrs Memorial, he said.

IGP Kashmir, V.K Birdi, DIG, South Kashmir Range Rayees Mohammad Bhat, AIG (Trainingand Policy) PHQ, Manoj Kumar Pandith, SSP Awantipora Ajaz Ahmad Zargar and other jurisdictional officers were present on the occasion, reads the statement.

