Death toll in landslide in southwest China rises to 11

BEIJING: The death toll from a landslide that struck southwest China’s mountainous Yunnan province has climbed to 11, state media said on Tuesday as rescuers raced against time to search for survivors.

The landslide struck the Liangshui village of Zhaotong city at 5:51 am Beijing time on Monday, trapping a total of 47 people, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

At least 11 of the nearly 50 people were confirmed dead in the landslide, while 500 residents were evacuated from the landslide-hit areas.

