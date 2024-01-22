Govt orders transfer of 33 police officers in J&K

SRINAGAR- The government on Monday ordered major reshuffle in police by ordering transfer and positing of 33 officers with immediate effect.

According to a government order, Shivam Siddharth, IPS, awaiting adjustment has been posted as Superintendent of Police, North Jammu, vice Kuldeep Chand Handa.

Ranjit Singh, Superintendent of Police, awaiting adjustment has been posted as Dy. Commandant JKAP-8th Battalion.

Azhar Bashir Baba, Additional Superintendent of Police Security, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, APCR Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Arif Amin Shah, Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Dy. Commandant JKAP-9 Battalion, against an available vacancy.

Naresh Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Shopian, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director (Headquarters) SSF Srinagar, vice Brijesh Kumar Sharma.

Rajinder Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, has been transferred and posted as Dy. Commandant IR-21 Battalion, against an available vacancy.

Mohd. Anwar-ul-Haq, Additional Superintendent of Police, Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police, PCR, Jammu.

Vivek Shekhar Sharma, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, has been transferred and posted as Dy. Commandant IR-15h Battalion, against an available vacancy.

Feroz Ahmad, awaiting posting, has been transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police, Pulwama, vice Tanweer Ahmad Dar.

Tanweer Ahmad Dar, Additional Superintendent of Police, Pulwama, has been transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police, Kulgam, vice Shabir Ahmad.

Zoheb Tanweer, Superintendent of Police, North Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Dy. Commandant IR-8 Battalion, against an available vacancy.

Amit Verma, Superintendent of Police, West Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Dy. Commandant, IR-17 Battalion, against an available vacancy.

Mashkoor Ahmed Zargar, Superintendent of Police, Hazrathal Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Dy. Commandant IR-8 Battalion, against an available vacancy.

Brijesh Kumar Sharma, Joint Director (Headquarters) SSF Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as SP(Rural), Jammu, vice Rahul Charak, who has been asked to report to the Police Headquarters till further orders.

Kulbir Chand Handa, Superintendent of Police, North Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Dy. Commandant IR-18 Battalion, against man available vacancy.

Farhat Jeelani, Additional Superintendent of Police, Kupwara, has been transferred and posted as Dy. Commandant JKAP-14 Battalion, angainst an available vacancy.

Shri Shabir Ahmad, Additional Superintendent of Police, Kulgam, is transferred and posted as Dy. Commandant, Border Battalion Srinagar, against an available vacancy.

Vishal Manhas, awaiting adjustment, is posted as Staff Officer to GP Jammu Zone, against an available vacancy.

Hilal Khaliq Bhat, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Hazrathal-Srinagar, vice Mashkoor Ahmed Zargar

Fahad Tak, awaiting adjustment, has been transferred and posted as Dy. Commandant, IK-10 Battalion, against an available vacancy.

Imtyaz Ahmad Rather, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, West Srinagar, vice Amit Verma.

Shah Umar, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Superintendent of Police Hors, Srinagar, vice Arif Amin Shah.

Baljit Singh, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Additional Superintendent of Police, Udhampur, vice Mohd. Anwar-ul-Haq.

Ghulam Mohd Bhat, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Additional Superintendent of Police, Kupwara, vice Farhat Jeelani.

Aejaz Ahmad Malik, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Dy. Commandant IR 2 Battalion, against an available vacancy.

Ruhail Mircha, awaiting adjustment, is posted as Additional Superintendent of Police Security, Kashmir, vice Azhar Bashir Baba.

Pardeep Kumar, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Dy. Commandant IR-2 Battalion, against an available vacancy.

Syed Majeed Mosavi, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Dy. Commandant IR-19 Battalion, against an available vacancy.

Musadiq Majid Basu, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Additional Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, vice Vivek Shekhar Sharma.

Salim Jahangir Lone, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Additional Superintendent of Police Security, Kashmir. “One post from the overall reserves shall be utilized for the purpose of drawl of salary of the officer,” reads the order.

Showkat Ahmad Dar, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, North Srinagar, vice Zoheb Tanweer.

Manish Kumar Sharma, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Additional Superintendent of Police, Railways, Jammu, against an available vacancy

Imtiaz Ahmed, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as Dy. Commandant IR-10 Bn., against an available vacancy.

