Over 73% reduction in violence in Kashmir: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Saturday said that there has been over 73 percent reduction in violence in Naxal affected areas, northeat and Kashmir.

He addressed the passing out parade of 2,551 commandos of Assam Police in Guwahati, Assam as the Chief Guest today. The Chief Minister of Assam and the Director General of Police and other dignitaries were present at the event.

In his address, Amit Shah said that the 2,551 police commandos passing out today will further strengthen the law & order and security of Assam. Home Minister said that the five new commando battalions have been trained through the Army and he is confident that these determined jawans will definitely face every challenge that Assam faces.

The Home Minister said that Assam Police has faced the most challenges in the whole of India. Assam has always been affected by communal riots, which occurred at the time of partition, problem of refugees, problem of infiltration that has been going on for seven decades, the liberation war of Bangladesh in 1971, violence of many insurgents groups and drug smuggling, but the Assam Police has a glorious history of facing and fighting against them. He expressed confidence that the 2,551 new youth joining the Assam Police fleet will give new energy and strength to the Assam Police.

On this occasion, Shri Amit Shah also paid tribute to about 900 Assam Police personnel who made the supreme sacrifice. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, there has been a positive change in the internal security scenario of the country during the year 2014 to 2024. He said that due to decades of politics of opposition, Jammu and Kashmir, the entire Northeast and areas affected by Naxal violence had remained disturbed, but today there has been a reduction of more than 73 percent in violence in the violence in Naxal affected areas, Northeast and Kashmir.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that Assam witnessed a long period of unrest under the earlier governments but today it is witnessing a new era of development and peace. There has been a huge change in the law and order situation in Assam in last five years. Peace agreements have been signed with almost every armed group, youth have joined the mainstream and the scope of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) has also been significantly reduced. He said that strict vigil is being maintained in the border districts. Good coordination has been established between the Central Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) and the police. Work has also been done to build an impenetrable wall on the border to stop smuggling.

Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s government has decided that India-Myanmar border will also be fenced on the lines of Indo-Bangladesh border. He said that the Indian government is reconsidering the existing agreement between Myanmar and India for free movement.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that Northeast is becoming drug free under Modi government. From May 2021 till now, Assam Police has arrested about 13560 drug smugglers. More than 8100 cases have been registered under the NDPS Act and a large number of narcotics have been seized. He said that we had promised to provide jobs to one lakh youth of Assam without any corruption. Assam government has given corruption free jobs to 1 lakh youth.

Amit Shah said that the government of Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier also gave appointment letters to 89000 youth simultaneously. He said that during the time of the opposition party government, the youth of Assam had to pay money to get a job, but in our time there has not been corruption of even a single rupee in providing jobs.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that Ram Lalla is going to be consecrated in Ayodhya on January 22 by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. After 550 years, Lord Shri Ram, who was out of his home in a disgrace state for almost 550 years, will be consecrated by Narendra Modi and installed in grand temple. It is a matter of pride for the entire country that under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi, India is emerging as a power in the world.

Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has decided that in the year 2047, India will become a fully developed and self-reliant nation. It is starting with Ram Lalla’s consecration ceremony in his temple. This is auspicious for the entire country and a matter of joy. He said that a leader of opposition party has started Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra. The injustice that happened in Assam during his party’s rule, thousands of youth had to face death, Assam was in the grip of insurgency, and family members of those who died during this period have opposed his Nyay Yatra to demand justice.

